Photo 3105
By the sea
Today we went for a walk along the sea. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
26th May 2022
26th May 22
3
3
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
3105
photos
208
followers
207
following
850% complete
3098
3099
3100
3101
3102
3103
3104
3105
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
26th May 2022 12:05pm
nature
sea
spring
landscape
seascape
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful scene - love the pop of red
May 26th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful scenic view ! fav
May 26th, 2022
Shepherdman
Nice colourful scene
May 26th, 2022
