Photo 3125
Little white flowers
Many thanks for taking time to view, comment and fave my work, as always it means a great deal.
16th June 2022
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
31st May 2022 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
nature
,
little
,
flowers
,
macro
,
garden
,
summer
Carole Sandford
ace
Pretty!
June 16th, 2022
FBailey
ace
How lovely
June 16th, 2022
