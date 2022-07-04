Sign up
Photo 3143
30 years wedding anniversary
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
3
0
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old.
3143
photos
206
followers
206
following
861% complete
3136
3137
3138
3139
3140
3141
3142
3143
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
4th July 2022 12:08am
Tags
me
,
30
,
anniversary
,
wedding
,
husband
,
wife
Elizabeth
ace
Congratulations Elisabeth!
July 4th, 2022
Judith Johnson
Happy anniversary Elisabeth! Lovely photo. 30 years means pearl in the UK
July 4th, 2022
Taffy
ace
Aw...very sweet! Happy Anniversary!
July 4th, 2022
