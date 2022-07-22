Sign up
Photo 3158
Trollstigen ( The troll path )
Many thanks for taking time to view, comment and fave my work, as always it means a great deal.
22nd July 2022
22nd Jul 22
4
3
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
22nd July 2022 11:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
holiday
,
summer
,
norway
,
trollstigen
Shepherdman
Looks like an interesting drive!
July 24th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
July 24th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh wow that is really amazing
July 24th, 2022
Dianne
My goodness what an incredible view of this very steep windy road.
July 24th, 2022
