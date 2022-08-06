Previous
Next
Another view from the top by elisasaeter
Photo 3170

Another view from the top

Many thanks for taking time to view, comment and fave my work, as always it means a great deal.
6th August 2022 6th Aug 22

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
868% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful capture oof this lovely landscape.
August 6th, 2022  
Lynne
Beautiful
August 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise