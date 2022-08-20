Previous
Another Malope trifida by elisasaeter
From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
20th August 2022

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old.
Diana ace
Such a beautiful flower and colour.
August 20th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty !
August 20th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
gorgeous flower and the tone contrasts are perfect
August 20th, 2022  
