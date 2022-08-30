Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3194
Evening photo by the sea
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much apprecitated.
30th August 2022
30th Aug 22
1
0
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
3194
photos
203
followers
203
following
875% complete
3187
3188
3189
3190
3191
3192
3193
3194
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
30th August 2022 7:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sea
,
summer
,
evening
,
seascape
,
trondheim
Judith Johnson
Wow, fabulous!
August 30th, 2022
Leave a Comment
