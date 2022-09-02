Previous
Next
Sunset by elisasaeter
Photo 3197

Sunset

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
2nd September 2022 2nd Sep 22

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
875% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunningly beautiful ! evening sky and reflections ! fav
September 2nd, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
marvellous composition
September 2nd, 2022  
tony gig
Amazing...
September 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise