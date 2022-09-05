Sign up
Photo 3199
Bee
From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
5th September 2022
5th Sep 22
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
bee
,
macro
,
autumn
,
garden
Mark
ace
Great shot! Amazing detail in the bee.
September 5th, 2022
