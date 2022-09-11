Previous
Squirrel by elisasaeter
Photo 3205

Squirrel

From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
11th September 2022 11th Sep 22

Elisabeth Sæter

I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway.
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely capture of the red squirrel - fav
September 11th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so sweet!
September 11th, 2022  
