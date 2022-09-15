Sign up
Photo 3209
Tiger lily
From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
15th September 2022
15th Sep 22
3
1
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
3209
photos
202
followers
202
following
879% complete
View this month »
3202
3203
3204
3205
3206
3207
3208
3209
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
5th September 2022 1:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
tiger
,
macro
,
orange
,
autumn
,
lily
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous even down to the thread of cobweb ! fav
September 15th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Very pretty
September 15th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
September 15th, 2022
