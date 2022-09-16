Previous
Oslo by elisasaeter
Oslo

My husband and I got a trip to Kiel with the Kiel ferry as a gift from our children. We had a nice sail this weekend.
16th September 2022 16th Sep 22

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
September 19th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
How lovely Elisabeth
September 19th, 2022  
Diana ace
How wonderful that must have been, beautiful shot and scenery.
September 19th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful scenic view !
September 19th, 2022  
