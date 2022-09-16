Sign up
Photo 3210
Oslo
My husband and I got a trip to Kiel with the Kiel ferry as a gift from our children. We had a nice sail this weekend.
16th September 2022
16th Sep 22
4
0
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
16th September 2022 2:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
trip
,
autumn
,
ferry
,
oslo
,
norway
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
September 19th, 2022
Judith Johnson
How lovely Elisabeth
September 19th, 2022
Diana
ace
How wonderful that must have been, beautiful shot and scenery.
September 19th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful scenic view !
September 19th, 2022
