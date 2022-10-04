Sign up
Photo 3225
Hurtigruten
The Hurtigruten on its way out of Trondheimsfjorden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated
4th October 2022
4th Oct 22
0
0
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
3225
photos
201
followers
201
following
883% complete
View this month »
3218
3219
3220
3221
3222
3223
3224
3225
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
25th September 2022 1:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sea
,
autumn
,
boat
,
seascape
,
hurtigruten
