Previous
Next
Sunflower by elisasaeter
Photo 3227

Sunflower

From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
7th October 2022 7th Oct 22

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
884% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson
WOW! Gorgeous!
October 7th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a stunning capture and wonderful light.
October 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise