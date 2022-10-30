Previous
Next
Haukvatnet by elisasaeter
Photo 3248

Haukvatnet

We went for a walk around Haukvatnet today. The area around the lake is well equipped for people with reduced mobility.
30th October 2022 30th Oct 22

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
889% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
You have some of the most wonderful landscape shots and reflections.
October 30th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
beautiful spot!
October 30th, 2022  
Granny7(Denise) ace
Beautiful
October 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise