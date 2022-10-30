Sign up
Photo 3248
Haukvatnet
We went for a walk around Haukvatnet today. The area around the lake is well equipped for people with reduced mobility.
30th October 2022
30th Oct 22
3
0
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
3248
photos
201
followers
200
following
889% complete
3241
3242
3243
3244
3245
3246
3247
3248
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
30th October 2022 12:42pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
reflections
,
walk
,
trees
,
autumn
,
lake
,
around
,
haukvatnet
Diana
ace
You have some of the most wonderful landscape shots and reflections.
October 30th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
beautiful spot!
October 30th, 2022
Granny7(Denise)
ace
Beautiful
October 30th, 2022
