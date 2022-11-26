Sign up
Photo 3259
Sunset from my porch
Still coughing quite a bit, but much less than before. Maybe I can get out for a walk with the camera soon. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
26th November 2022
26th Nov 22
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
nature
sunset
autumn
porch
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely view Elisabeth, sorry to hear that you are still suffering with your cough< I hope you will be better soon!
November 26th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful looking sky.
November 26th, 2022
