Sunset from my porch by elisasaeter
Sunset from my porch

Still coughing quite a bit, but much less than before. Maybe I can get out for a walk with the camera soon. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
26th November 2022 26th Nov 22

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely view Elisabeth, sorry to hear that you are still suffering with your cough< I hope you will be better soon!
November 26th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful looking sky.
November 26th, 2022  
