Trondheim by elisasaeter
Trondheim

Went for a little walk in town today. Took this picture with my mobile phone. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
27th November 2022 27th Nov 22

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
Neil ace
Beautiful. So atmospheric.
November 27th, 2022  
Diana ace
A wonderful scene beautifully captured.
November 27th, 2022  
