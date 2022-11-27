Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3260
Trondheim
Went for a little walk in town today. Took this picture with my mobile phone. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
27th November 2022
27th Nov 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
3260
photos
199
followers
198
following
893% complete
View this month »
3253
3254
3255
3256
3257
3258
3259
3260
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
27th November 2022 12:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
river
,
autumn
,
piers
,
trondheim
Neil
ace
Beautiful. So atmospheric.
November 27th, 2022
Diana
ace
A wonderful scene beautifully captured.
November 27th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close