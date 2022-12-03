Previous
Next
Sunset in the city by elisasaeter
Photo 3263

Sunset in the city

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
3rd December 2022 3rd Dec 22

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
893% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Lovely
December 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise