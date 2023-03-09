Sign up
Photo 3332
Along the Nidelva
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated
9th March 2023
9th Mar 23
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
snow
nature
reflections
cathedral
spring
river
seascape
piers
nidaros
Dawn
ace
A lovely image
March 9th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 9th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Wonderful tones
March 9th, 2023
carol white
ace
A lovely wintry scene
March 9th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Really lovely
March 9th, 2023
bkb in the city
What a beautiful scene
March 9th, 2023
