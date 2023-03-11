Previous
Next
Sunset from the porch by elisasaeter
Photo 3334

Sunset from the porch

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
913% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful!
March 11th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 11th, 2023  
Cathy Donohoue ace
A beauty,
March 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise