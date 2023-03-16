Sign up
Photo 3338
Not spring yet
We've reached our first month of spring, but it doesn't look like it. We had about 20 cm of snow from before. Night to Sunday we got another 20 cm. There will probably be more snow this weekend, so it won't be spring yet.
16th March 2023
16th Mar 23
5
4
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
Album
365
Tags
snow
,
nature
,
winter
,
cathedral
,
spring
,
river
,
nidaros
Suzanne
ace
Great shot with the snow and the clear blue sky
March 16th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Good shadows and wonderful blues
March 16th, 2023
PompadOOr Photography
ace
Beautiful!
March 16th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
March 16th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Super light
March 16th, 2023
