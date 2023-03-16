Previous
Not spring yet by elisasaeter
Photo 3338

Not spring yet

We've reached our first month of spring, but it doesn't look like it. We had about 20 cm of snow from before. Night to Sunday we got another 20 cm. There will probably be more snow this weekend, so it won't be spring yet.
16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old.
Suzanne ace
Great shot with the snow and the clear blue sky
March 16th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Good shadows and wonderful blues
March 16th, 2023  
PompadOOr Photography ace
Beautiful!
March 16th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 16th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Super light
March 16th, 2023  
