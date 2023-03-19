Sign up
Photo 3341
More from the trip along the river
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
19th March 2023
19th Mar 23
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old.
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
16th March 2023 12:32pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
snow
,
nature
,
bridge
,
spring
,
river
,
seascape
,
trondheim
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful ! fav
March 19th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely
March 19th, 2023
carol white
ace
Lovely scenery
March 19th, 2023
