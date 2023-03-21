Previous
Nidaros Cathedral by elisasaeter
Nidaros Cathedral

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
PompadOOr Photography ace
Nice!
March 21st, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely
March 21st, 2023  
Lisa Brown
What a beautiful shot of a beautiful Cathedral
March 21st, 2023  
Milanie ace
How lovely this looks with its setting in the snow
March 21st, 2023  
Babs ace
Fabulous architecture.
March 21st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Great building
March 21st, 2023  
