Previous
Next
Inside the tulip by elisasaeter
Photo 3348

Inside the tulip

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
917% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

PompadOOr Photography ace
Beautiful!
March 26th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 26th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow that's a great use of light!
March 26th, 2023  
Cathy Donohoue ace
Gorgeous and one of my favorite ways to shoot a tulip.
March 26th, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
Lovely macro
March 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise