Photo 3348
Inside the tulip
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
26th March 2023
26th Mar 23
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
25th March 2023 2:11pm
Tags
nature
flower
macro
spring
tulip
inside
PompadOOr Photography
ace
Beautiful!
March 26th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 26th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow that's a great use of light!
March 26th, 2023
Cathy Donohoue
ace
Gorgeous and one of my favorite ways to shoot a tulip.
March 26th, 2023
Margaret Brown
ace
Lovely macro
March 26th, 2023
