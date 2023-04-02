Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3353
Withered tulip
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
3353
photos
199
followers
197
following
918% complete
View this month »
3346
3347
3348
3349
3350
3351
3352
3353
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
2nd April 2023 2:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
pink
,
spring
,
tulip
,
withered
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
great textures!
April 3rd, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely
April 3rd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 3rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close