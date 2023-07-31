Sign up
Photo 3464
Today`s view
Had this great view while we stopped to Cookie dinner.
31st July 2023
31st Jul 23
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
31st July 2023 5:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
mountain
,
water
,
view
,
holiday
,
lake
,
norway
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful scenic shot.
July 31st, 2023
KWind
ace
Wow... what a view!
July 31st, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
Wonderful
July 31st, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely scene!
July 31st, 2023
365 Project
close