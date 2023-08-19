Sign up
Photo 3480
Dønnamannen
Dønnamannen got its name because the top of the mountain has a profile that can resemble the profile of a man lying on his back. Can you see him?
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
6
5
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old.
Tags
nature
,
mountain
,
sea
,
holiday
,
summer
,
donna
,
seascape
,
dønnamannen
bkb in the city
I definitely see that. Very cool formation
August 21st, 2023
Elyse Klemchuk
This is a huge fav for me! The sparkling water, the mountains and sky!
August 21st, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Interesting name and shape. I like the layers.
August 21st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Amazing ! fv
August 21st, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Yes I can, fantastic!
August 21st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
August 21st, 2023
