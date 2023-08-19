Previous
Dønnamannen by elisasaeter
Dønnamannen

Dønnamannen got its name because the top of the mountain has a profile that can resemble the profile of a man lying on his back. Can you see him?
Elisabeth Sæter

I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway.
bkb in the city
I definitely see that. Very cool formation
August 21st, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is a huge fav for me! The sparkling water, the mountains and sky!
August 21st, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Interesting name and shape. I like the layers.
August 21st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing ! fv
August 21st, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Yes I can, fantastic!
August 21st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
August 21st, 2023  
