Photo 3488
Sunset on Værøy
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
30th August 2023
30th Aug 23
1
1
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
nature
sunset
sea
holiday
summer
norway
seascape
værøy
gloria jones
Stunning.
August 30th, 2023
