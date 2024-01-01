Sign up
Photo 3530
The piers reflected in the river
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
7
2
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
31st December 2023 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
reflections
,
winter
,
river
,
seascape
,
piers
,
trondheim
Raymond Brettschneider
ace
Loving the light and dark on opposite sides of the bank. Brings a duality to the picture.
January 1st, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture with wonderful light and reflections.
January 1st, 2024
Nigel Rogers
ace
Fabulous reflections
January 1st, 2024
Carole G
ace
Beautiful reflections and such a tranquil scene
January 1st, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Love the colour and reflections
January 1st, 2024
Angela
Wonderful reflections and great saturated colours
January 1st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
January 1st, 2024
365 Project
close