Previous
Frost on my window by elisasaeter
Photo 3541

Frost on my window

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
970% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Wow. This is so interesting and so unlike anything we might experience here. I really enjoy your posts from Norway.
January 18th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Cool capture!
January 18th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Wow! That’s cold!
January 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise