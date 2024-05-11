Sign up
Previous
Photo 3617
Reflections on Mjøsa
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
11th May 2024
11th May 24
3
3
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
11th May 2024 8:49am
Tags
nature
,
reflections
,
landscape
,
norway
,
seascape
,
mjøsa
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful ! fav
May 12th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautifully done
May 12th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so very beautiful
May 12th, 2024
