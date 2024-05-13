Sign up
Previous
Photo 3619
Dovre
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
13th May 2024
13th May 24
1
1
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
12th May 2024 4:30pm
Privacy
Public
nature
water
spring
landscape
norway
dovre
Rob Z
ace
A gorgeous sight and image
May 13th, 2024
