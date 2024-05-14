Previous
Cathedral Ruins in Hamar by elisasaeter
Photo 3620

Cathedral Ruins in Hamar

The cathedral was built in the years from 1152 - 1200. The cathedral was destroyed in 1567. In 1998, a conservation building made of glass was erected.
14th May 2024 14th May 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Diane ace
So neat that the ruins are now protected. It looks like a fascinating cathedral.
May 14th, 2024  
Zilli ace
Great framing and subject
May 14th, 2024  
Karen ace
How wonderful that they've managed to protect this ancient and fascinating piece of history. Interesting capture!
May 14th, 2024  
