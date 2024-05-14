Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3620
Cathedral Ruins in Hamar
The cathedral was built in the years from 1152 - 1200. The cathedral was destroyed in 1567. In 1998, a conservation building made of glass was erected.
14th May 2024
14th May 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3620
photos
194
followers
188
following
991% complete
View this month »
3613
3614
3615
3616
3617
3618
3619
3620
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
11th May 2024 12:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
old
,
cathedral
,
spring
,
holiday
,
ruins
,
norway
,
hamar
Diane
ace
So neat that the ruins are now protected. It looks like a fascinating cathedral.
May 14th, 2024
Zilli
ace
Great framing and subject
May 14th, 2024
Karen
ace
How wonderful that they've managed to protect this ancient and fascinating piece of history. Interesting capture!
May 14th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close