Previous
Photo 3625
Sunset in Folldal
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
20th May 2024
20th May 24
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3625
photos
193
followers
187
following
993% complete
View this month »
3618
3619
3620
3621
3622
3623
3624
3625
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
19th May 2024 10:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sunset
,
spring
,
camping
,
folldal
