Sohlbergplassen by elisasaeter
Photo 3626

Sohlbergplassen

Sohlbergplassen is a rest area. A viewing platform has been built next to the square. From here there is a view towards Rondane, as the mountain appears in Harald Sohlberg's painting "Winternight in the Mountains",
21st May 2024 21st May 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
Diana ace
Wonderful view and capture.
May 21st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
May 21st, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how stunning!
May 21st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
May 21st, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful view!
May 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
