Previous
Photo 3652
Enkianthus campanulatus
From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
5
3
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
7th June 2024 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flowers
,
pink
,
garden
,
summer
,
small
,
enkianthus
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful perspective
June 18th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
So pretty.... they look like little bells
June 18th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!
June 18th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
June 18th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely ! fav
June 18th, 2024
