Previous
Photo 3705
Tern
Got to photograph terns when we were out for a walk today. I celebrated my birthday outside at the lighthouse I had a picture of yesterday.
13th August 2024
13th Aug 24
7
5
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old.
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
birthday
,
holiday
,
summer
,
tern
,
celebrated
Suzanne
ace
Great shot and Happy Birthday!
August 13th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
August 13th, 2024
Angela
ace
Gorgeous bird and beautiful capture
August 13th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautifully captured!
August 13th, 2024
Joy's Focus
ace
Beautiful pose for you!
August 13th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a fabulous capture ! fav
August 13th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Lovely catch. Happy birthday for yesterday. :)
August 13th, 2024
