Tern by elisasaeter
Got to photograph terns when we were out for a walk today. I celebrated my birthday outside at the lighthouse I had a picture of yesterday.
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Suzanne ace
Great shot and Happy Birthday!
August 13th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
August 13th, 2024  
Angela ace
Gorgeous bird and beautiful capture
August 13th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautifully captured!
August 13th, 2024  
Joy's Focus ace
Beautiful pose for you!
August 13th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a fabulous capture ! fav
August 13th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Lovely catch. Happy birthday for yesterday. :)
August 13th, 2024  
