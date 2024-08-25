Sign up
Previous
Photo 3717
Day 7 Svartisen
We make a stop to photograph the Svartisen. Svartisen is a collective term for two glaciers located in Nordland county in northern Norway.
25th August 2024
25th Aug 24
1
0
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3717
photos
189
followers
183
following
3710
3711
3712
3713
3714
3715
3716
3717
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
8th August 2024 9:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
mountain
,
holiday
,
summer
,
glaciers
,
svartisen
Zilli~
ace
Superb holiday photos!
August 25th, 2024
