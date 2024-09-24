Previous
Red flower by elisasaeter
Photo 3742

Red flower

There is still some blooming in the city's flower beds. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
1025% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a bright red - well captured ! fav
September 24th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Fabulous colour
September 24th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Delightful
September 24th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
September 24th, 2024  
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful
September 24th, 2024  
Barb ace
So vibrantly red!
September 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise