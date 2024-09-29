Previous
Norwegian nature by elisasaeter
Norwegian nature

We went on a short drive today and the first snow has arrived. I think it will disappear again as quickly as it came
Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
carol white ace
Beautiful scenery. Fav 😊
September 29th, 2024  
