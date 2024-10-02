Previous
The piers in Trondheim by elisasaeter
Photo 3749

The piers in Trondheim

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
2nd October 2024 2nd Oct 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
1027% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Beautiful shot
October 2nd, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
Those reflections are magic
October 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise