Previous
Along the river by elisasaeter
Photo 3752

Along the river

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
1027% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
A beautiful autumn scene
October 7th, 2024  
Helge E. Storheim ace
Vakkert
October 7th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
beautiful expanse of water
October 7th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful !
October 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise