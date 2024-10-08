Previous
It is still blooming by elisasaeter
Photo 3753

It is still blooming

Went for a walk in Ringve Botanical Garden today to look for autumn colours. I found autumn colors but also flowers that were still blooming
8th October 2024 8th Oct 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 8th, 2024  
