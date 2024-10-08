Sign up
Previous
Photo 3753
It is still blooming
Went for a walk in Ringve Botanical Garden today to look for autumn colours. I found autumn colors but also flowers that were still blooming
8th October 2024
8th Oct 24
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Photo Details
5
1
365
NIKON D300S
8th October 2024 11:50am
Tags
nature
,
purple
,
flowers
,
autumn
,
garden
,
blooming
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 8th, 2024
