Pink flower by elisasaeter
Photo 3754

Pink flower

From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
9th October 2024 9th Oct 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful colour
October 9th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Oh, a riot of colors!
October 9th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how lovely!
October 9th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Fabulous colour!
October 9th, 2024  
