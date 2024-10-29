Previous
Quay in Ranheimsfjæra by elisasaeter
Quay in Ranheimsfjæra

These are the remains of an old quay facility that the paper factory in Ranheim used from 1908 - 1967
29th October 2024 29th Oct 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
Elisabeth Sæter
Judith Johnson ace
Lovely shot, the water is so calm
October 29th, 2024  
