Photo 3772
Quay in Ranheimsfjæra
These are the remains of an old quay facility that the paper factory in Ranheim used from 1908 - 1967
29th October 2024
29th Oct 24
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Tags
sea
old
autumn
quay
seascape
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely shot, the water is so calm
October 29th, 2024
