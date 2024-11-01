Previous
The view by elisasaeter
Photo 3775

The view

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
1034% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Wonderful composition and what a view!
November 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise