Photo 3776
A special flower pot
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
2nd November 2024
2nd Nov 24
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
pot
,
autumn
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
November 2nd, 2024
KWind
ace
A great find and shot.
November 2nd, 2024
