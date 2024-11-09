Sign up
Photo 3782
Trondheim
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
9th November 2024
9th Nov 24
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3782
photos
185
followers
179
following
3775
3776
3777
3778
3779
3780
3781
3782
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
9th November 2024 2:10pm
Tags
nature
,
sun
,
river
,
autumn
,
seascape
,
piers
,
trondheim
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
November 9th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Delightful
November 9th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful reflections!
November 9th, 2024
