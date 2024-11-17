Sign up
Photo 3789
The piers reflected in the river
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
17th November 2024
17th Nov 24
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
nature
reflections
river
autumn
seascape
piers
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful capture. I love this highly colored houses
November 17th, 2024
