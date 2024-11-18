Previous
It's still blooming by elisasaeter
Photo 3790

It's still blooming

It is November and there are still flowers. But now the cold and snow are coming.
18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
1038% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Wow, still doing well
November 18th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
They are beautiful!
November 18th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
So pretty and healthy looking.
November 18th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely.
November 18th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
So lovely!
November 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact